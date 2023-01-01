Man arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter after woman is shot and killed at Winston-Salem hotel

Winston-Salem police have charged a man with voluntary manslaughter following the shooting and death of a woman about 6:18 a.m. Sunday at Microtel Inn at 100 Capitol Lodging Court.

Rick Monroe Jr., 25, was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department were dispatched to the Microtel Inn on the report of an unconscious female in room 305. Upon their arrival, officers found Dasia Gentry, 25, in the room suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Despite life saving measures from first responders, Gentry was pronounced deceased by Emergency Medical Services personnel.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division has assumed responsibly of this ongoing investigation.

Monroe Jr. and Gentry were in a domestic relationship at the time of this incident, police reported.

Monroe Jr. is currently being held at the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $1 million bond. His court date is Jan. 3.

Gentry’s next of kin have been notified of her death, police said.

This is the first homicide in Winston-Salem for 2023.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. The Text-A-Tip Program is at 336-276-1717.