 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Man arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter after woman is shot and killed at Winston-Salem hotel

  • 0
Monroe

Monroe

 WSPD

Winston-Salem police have charged a man with voluntary manslaughter following the shooting and death of a woman about 6:18 a.m. Sunday at Microtel Inn at 100 Capitol Lodging Court.

Rick Monroe Jr., 25, was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department were dispatched to the Microtel Inn on the report of an unconscious female in room 305. Upon their arrival, officers found Dasia Gentry, 25, in the room suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Despite life saving measures from first responders, Gentry was pronounced deceased by Emergency Medical Services personnel.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division has assumed responsibly of this ongoing investigation.

Monroe Jr. and Gentry were in a domestic relationship at the time of this incident, police reported.

People are also reading…

Monroe Jr. is currently being held at the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $1 million bond. His court date is Jan. 3.

Gentry’s next of kin have been notified of her death, police said.

This is the first homicide in Winston-Salem for 2023.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. The Text-A-Tip Program is at 336-276-1717.

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert