A 20 year-old man was arrested Friday and charged in the Jan. 14 attempted armed robbery of the Speedway at 3600 S. Main St., in Winston-Salem.

Jesus Omar Figueroa was arrested in the 2600 block of Toddler Place Drive and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police said that Figueroa went into the Speedway about 2:30 a.m. with a gun and demanded money. Employees ran to a safe location in the business and he left the store on foot.

Figueroa is in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

Melissa Hall