Man arrested in Winston-Salem shooting

A disturbance outside an apartment complex resulted in one man shooting another around 3 p.m., Sunday, Winston-Salem Police reported.
Police were called to 3260 E. Zuider Zee Drive, near Peters Creek Parkway, in reference to a shooting. Inside one of the apartments there, police found DeAndre Lamonte West with a gunshot wound. Police later found the suspect, Romelle Raekwon Watkins, 25, of the 2500 block of Lewis Street, in another apartment and arrested him.
Watkins was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure. No bond has been set at the time police issued a release.
West was taken to a local hospital. He was treated for non life threatening injuries.
