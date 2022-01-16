 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested in Winston-Salem shooting
A disturbance outside an apartment complex resulted in one man shooting another around 3 p.m., Sunday, Winston-Salem Police reported.

Police were called to 3260 E. Zuider Zee Drive, near Peters Creek Parkway, in reference to a shooting. Inside one of the apartments there, police found DeAndre Lamonte West with a gunshot wound. Police later found the suspect, Romelle Raekwon Watkins, 25, of the 2500 block of Lewis Street, in another apartment and arrested him.

Watkins was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure. No bond has been set at the time police issued a release.

West was taken to a local hospital. He was treated for non life threatening injuries.

