Man at Winston-Salem's landfill dies in workplace accident

A man working at Winston-Salem's Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility died Friday in a workplace accident, authorities said.
Thomas Michael Thompson, 63, of Pinnacle was pronounced at the scene by Forsyth County emergency medical technicians, Winston-Salem police said.
Thompson was an employee of Waste Management Inc., said Kira Boyd, a police spokeswoman.
When officers arrived at the scene at 4:36 p.m., they found Thompson unresponsive. Police didn't describe the injuries that Thompson suffered.
Police and the N.C. Division of Occupational Safety and Health are investigating the incident.
The landfill will be closed Saturday due to an emergency situation, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth Utilities Department said Friday night. The landfill is expected to reopen Monday.
No further details were immediately available Friday night, police said.
John Hinton
