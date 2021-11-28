Man charged after group of ATVs, dirtbikes were reported driving recklessly in Winston-Salem

A man faces multiple charges after Winston-Salem Police said he was part of a group of people driving dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles recklessly in the city.

On Sunday at 3:46 p.m., Winston-Salem Police received multiple calls from the public regarding a group of approximately 25 dirt bikes and ATVs traveling at Peters Creek Parkway and Silas Creek Parkway. Additional callers said the vehicles were traveling in a careless and reckless manner on Silas Creek Parkway, past Hanes Mall Boulevard, Yorkshire Road, Country Club Road, and on to Reynolda Road at Wake Forest Drive, University Parkway and Shattalon Drive.

Callers said the vehicles were traveling in a careless and reckless manner and blocking travel lanes, police said.

Patrol officers were able to locate a small group of the dirt bikes and ATVs on the Sara Lee Soccer Complex at 5656 Shattlon Drive. The dirt bikes and ATVs fled.

One of the ATVs, a 2004 TRX driven by Donald Winslow Scipio III, 34, of 23rd Street, attempted to flee, crashing into a tree inside the park, police said. Scipio attempted to flee on foot. He was caught by officers and charged with misdemeanor flee to elude, resist, delay, obstruct; misdemeanor hit and run; second-degree trespassing; and operating a motor vehicle within a public park.