top story

Man charged with assault with a deadly weapon after Saturday shooting in Winston-Salem

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday Winston-Salem police responded to a reported shooting in the 2000 block of Peachtree Street.

Officers found Jose Manuel Cortes, 33, of Marne Street with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Cortes is being treated at a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

After an investigation, warrants were issued for Michael Daniel Aguilar charging him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

Aguilar was arrested about 11 p.m. Saturday at his residence on Verdun Street. He is in the Forsyth County Jail with a $50,000 secure bond set.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717.

