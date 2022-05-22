Man charged with kidnapping after stealing car from convenience store with child inside

A Winston-Salem man has been charged with first-degree kidnapping and larceny of a vehicle after he stole a car with a child inside, police said.

Winston-Salem Police officers responded to a report of a missing child at 9:35 p.m. Saturday at the Sheetz convenience store at 1551 Glenn Center Drive.

The child's mother told officers she went inside the store to make a purchase and had left her 3-year-old child in her 2004 Toyota Highlander, which was left running. When she returned to the parking lot, she realized the car had been taken.

Winston-Salem police personnel broadcast a regional lookout for the car and missing child. About 45 minutes after the original call, Thomasville police received a call reporting a child being abandoned in a car seat in the 200 block of Winston Street in Thomasville.

Officers responded and confirmed it was the missing child, which was reunited with the mother.

The child was evaluated by Davidson County EMS personnel and appears to be in good health.

About 11:12 p.m., a Randolph County deputy spotted the Toyota Highlander in the area of Highway 62 near Meadowbrook Drive in Trinity.

Raymond Oneal, 49, the driver of the vehicle and lone occupant, was taken into custody after resisting arrest and assaulting the deputy, police said.

Oneal was charged by the Randolph County Sheriff’s office with several charges, including possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and he was placed in their jail. His bond was set at $41,000 and his court date is Monday.

Additionally, detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department obtained these charges for Oneal in regards to the incident: first-degree kidnapping and larceny of motor vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

You can also view "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County" on Facebook. Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be found online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100.

336-727-7366 @fdanielWSJ

