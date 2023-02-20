A Winston-Salem man was arrested at the Surry County Jail on Sunday and charged with murder in the death of Benjamin Hastings Beeson, who was found dead at his home on Wharton Avenue in Winston-Salem last Thursday.

Winston-Salem police said they arrested Archie Corey Devon McArthur, 35, at the Surry County Jail and charged him with murder, first-degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon. McArthur lives at the same address as Beeson, police said.

McArthur was transferred to the Forsyth County Jail and is being held without bond, authorities said. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Feb. 21.

Last Thursday at 9:15 p.m., police were called to Wharton Avenue on a report of a deceased male, identified as Beeson, 39. Police initially said they were conducting a death investigation, and the police department's criminal investigators were called in.

Police said McArthur was first charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the crime, and that he was picked up in Surry County on Feb. 19 on that charge. Meanwhile, after consulting with the N.C. Medical Examiner's Office, the death of Beeson was ruled a homicide and the additional charges were filed.

It was the 12th homicide for Winston-Salem this year, compared to nine during the same time period in 2022, police said.

Police said anyone with any information regarding this case should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or (in Spanish) 336-728-3904.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717, and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.