Man charged with stabbing 5 after Surry birthday party turns violent

Five people were stabbed early Sunday after an altercation at a Surry County birthday party, according to authorities.

Cortlan Damaryce Clark, 21, of Boomer in Wilkes County, was arrested and charged with five counts of inflicting serious injury with intent to kill in connection with the incident, which occurred after 12:40 a.m. at a home on Wagon Wheel Drive in Dobson, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Responding deputies found three victims with stab wounds to the "chest, neck and/or upper extremities," while two others with similar injuries had already left the scene, the sheriff's office reported.

All of the victims — three men and two women who ranged in age from 19 to 25 — were treated either at Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin or Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, according to the release.

Three of the victims were listed in serious condition.

Clark, of Happy Oaks Lane in Boomer, was issued a $125,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Surry County District Court on Nov. 9.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.

336-727-7204

