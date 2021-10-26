Man dead after standoff in Davidson County

A man is dead after an hours-long standoff in Davidson County where shots were fired at deputies on Tuesday, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

At 1:35 p.m., deputies went to 9014 Linwood-Southmont Road, southeast of Lexington, on a welfare check.

When deputies arrived, they encountered a man who threatened them and barricaded himself inside the home, the release said.

The sheriff’s office said the man fired several rounds at deputies during the standoff.

After multiple hours of attempted negotiation ended and responses from the man stopped, deputies went into the home. The sheriff's office said deputies found the man dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the sheriff’s office, this was an isolated incident and there are no known dangers or threats to the community.