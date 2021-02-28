Man dies after he was found shot in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — A 27-year-old man was fatally shot on Saturday evening, authorities said.

Michael Ryan Bowie was found with a gunshot wound by officers responding to an aggravated assault call at 8:12 p.m., according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The incident at 3561 Hewitt St. is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said.

He was transported to a hospital and later died, according to the release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.