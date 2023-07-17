Authorities found the body of a man who drowned on Sunday while he reportedly was trying to learn to swim at the Pebble Beach access area on High Rock Lake near Denton, according to WGHP/Fox 8, the newsgathering partner of the Journal.

The body of Jose Moises Ramirez-Olvera was found around 5 p.m. Sunday by rescue and dive responders, the station reported, about two hours after the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office got the call about a possible drowning.

Family members told deputies that they had been trying to teach Ramirez-Olvera how to swim, when he went underwater as he tried to swim to a buoy about 40 feet away.

Pebble Beach is located on N.C. 8 in southern Davidson County.