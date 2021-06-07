 Skip to main content
Man dies in apparent drowning in Davidson County
Man dies in apparent drowning in Davidson County

Davidson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an apparent drowning Sunday at the Buddle Creek boat access at 2876 Holloway Church Road.

At about 6:35 p.m., deputies responded to a possible drowning at the Buddle Creek boat access. Witnesses said a 21-year-old man was on a float in the swimming area when he fell off and never resurfaced.

A Davidson County Sheriff’s deputy working the access area at the time attempted to swim and find the victim, but was unsuccessful due to the murkiness of the water, officials said.

The Southmont Fire Department along with Davidson County EMS and Davidson County Rescue Squad personnel responded to the scene and began searching the water.

The man was located by one of the boats a short time later approximately 15 feet from shore, officials said. Life saving measures were attempted by medical personnel, but they were unable to revive the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was available.

