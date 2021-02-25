Man dies in house fire in Davidson County

A man died in a house fire early Thursday morning in southern Davidson County, authorities said.
The fire began shortly before 2:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Klopman Mill Road in Denton, according to FOX8/WGHP, the news gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.
Five people were inside the home when the fire started, the television station reported.
Neither the victim's identify nor any further details about the fire were immediately available.
