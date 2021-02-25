 Skip to main content
Man dies in house fire in Davidson County
Emergency lights

A man died in a house fire early Thursday morning in southern Davidson County, authorities said.

The fire began shortly before 2:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Klopman Mill Road in Denton, according to FOX8/WGHP, the news gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

Five people were inside the home when the fire started, the television station reported.

Neither the victim's identify nor any further details about the fire were immediately available.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

Breaking News