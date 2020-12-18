Man dies in Thomasville house fire

A man died Friday in a fire that destroyed his house in Thomasville, authorities said.

Chief Melvin Tucker Jr. of the Pilot Fire Department declined to identify the victim because the Davidson County Fire Marshal's office hasn't notified the victim's relatives of his death.

The fire started at 12:30 p.m. the home in the 200 block of Albeck Drive in Thomasville, Tucker said. It took about 30 firefighters nearly 45 minutes to put out the fire.

The victim was initially taken to Lexington Medical Center, and will be taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for an autopsy, Tucker said.

The fire destroyed the one-story house with vinyl siding, Tucker said. Investigators are trying to determine how the fire started.

The American Red Cross will assist the home's two other residents who were displaced by the fire, Tucker said. Those residents were out of town when the fire happened.

