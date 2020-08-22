Lexington Police responded to a crash between two cars that resulted in the death of a man Saturday morning.
According to police, officers responded to a collision on Winston Road and Old U.S. Highway 52 at West 10th Street at about 7:27 a.m. A Porsche Carrera, driven by Anthony Hill of Lexington, was traveling north on Winston Road. The car struck a Toyota SUV, driven by Gregory McElreath of Denton, as it attempted to cross over Winston Road and Old U.S. 52 via West 10th Street.
Police said Davidson County EMS and the Lexington Fire Department attempted lifesaving measures on Hill. But he died upon arrival at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, police said.
The Lexington Fire Department, Thomasville Police, Davidson County Sheriff's Department, the North Carolina Highway Patrol and Davidson County EMS assisted with the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation can call Lexington Police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-3302.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.