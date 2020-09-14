A man died Sunday of an apparent gunshot wound at a Thomasville fire station, authorities said. Around 11:45 a.m., a car with a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso stopped at the Thomasville Fire Station at 815 S. N.C. 109, the Dispatch of Lexington reported.
Emergency medical technicians tried unsuccessfully to save the man's life, the newspaper reported. The man was pronounced dead inside the fire station.
The Davidson County Sheriff's Office initially withheld the victim's identity to notify his family members of his death, the newspaper reported.
The incident began when a vehicle was going north on N.C. 109 in northeastern Davidson County, the newspaper reported. A rear passenger then fired a gun, striking the front seat passenger through the seat, the sheriff's office told the newspaper.
The vehicle's driver pulled into the fire station, seeking assistance for the wounded passenger, the newspaper reported. The sheriff's office is investigating the incident.
