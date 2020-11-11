Man dies while cycling at Salem Lake

A man died while cycling around Salem Lake Tuesday evening and preliminary information suggests he may have suffered a heart attack, Winston-Salem Police said.

Monty Darin Watkins, 55, was cycling around the lake with friends around 7 p.m. when he began complaining of extreme fatigue and lagged behind his riding group, police said in a news release. Watkins fell out of sight and group members circled back for him. They found him lying on the ground, unresponsive.

CPR was begun and EMS/Rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene. The efforts were unsuccessful and Watkins was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.

The Forsyth County Medical Examiner will assist with further investigation into the death, police said.