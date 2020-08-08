LEXINGTON — Davidson County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed on Saturday that a man drowned in High Rock Lake.
He was reported missing on Friday evening.
His family checked his favorite fishing spot at the lake, and some of his equipment was there, but he wasn’t.
They feared that since he was older, he fell in and couldn’t swim to safety.
Rescue officials searched the area until dark on Friday to no avail.
He was found near lake drive #4 on Saturday.
An autopsy will be performed on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.