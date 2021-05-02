Man faces charges after gun fired during fight at club in Winston-Salem

A Winston-Salem man was injured as a gun was fired during a fight early Sunday at Skay Discotheque at 975 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem Police said.

Police responded to a local hospital at 2:32 a.m. and learned that the shooting incident was related to a fight between Ruiz Edmundo De Jesus, 28, and other patrons at the club.

During the incident, a firearm was produced by Carlos Ariel Morillo Jimenez, 26, of Winston-Salem and discharged into the side of the business in close proximity to De Jesus, police said. It was determined De Jesus was not shot and he was listed in stable condition.

Jimenez was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging firearm into an occupied property, assault by pointing a gun, discharging firearm in the city limits and resist/obstruct/delay. Jimenez’s bond was set at $50,000.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.