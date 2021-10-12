 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man found dead after house fire is extinguished in Winston-Salem
0 Comments
featured

Man found dead after house fire is extinguished in Winston-Salem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A man was found dead in the bedroom of a house on Jackson Avenue Monday night after Winston-Salem firefighters put out a fire at the home.

Firefighters responded to the 1253 N. Jackson Ave. fire shortly before 10 p.m. The first fire engine arrived around five minutes after being dispatched, authorities said.

Firefighters found dark gray smoke coming from the eaves of the house and flames coming from the front door. Firefighters put out the fire using a hose stretched through the front door. The fire was brought under control in 13 minutes.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Winston-Salem Fire Department did not release the name of the man whose body was found in the bedroom. The fire department and fire investigators are investigating the origin and cause of the fire. An autopsy will be performed on the man who was found dead. 

The fire department said the house received about $10,000 in damage. Five fire engines, two ladder trucks, one heavy rescue, and the breathing air unit responded with 29 total crew members.

Two smoke alarms were in the house. It is not known if they were working at the time of the fire due to the amount of fire damage to the alarms.

Fire officials urged residents to make sure they have working smoke alarms in their homes. There should be one on each floor of the home, one outside the bedrooms, and one in each bedroom, officials said, adding that residents should check them weekly with the test button and change batteries at least once per year.

The department also urges people to sleep with their bedroom doors closed. This can buy critical time to escape or await rescue by the fire department. Due to the nature and amount of combustibles in the average home, occupants have roughly two to three minutes to escape their house once it catches fire, firefighters say.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki blasts Texas order blocking vaccine mandates

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.
Crime

$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.

Two High Point men accused of robbing a sweepstakes business in Winston-Salem in 2017 and killing a security guard, Albert Fitzhugh Haskins Jr., have had their bond set at $3 million. Attorneys for the two men argued that Forsyth County prosecutors have little evidence proving that they killed Haskins or was even there for the robbery and that there is another man who they say actually shot Haskins, a security guard, to death who has not been charged. Prosecutors said the two men have not been willing to identify the man who shot Haskins.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News