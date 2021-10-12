Man found dead after house fire is extinguished in Winston-Salem

A man was found dead in the bedroom of a house on Jackson Avenue Monday night after Winston-Salem firefighters put out a fire at the home.

Firefighters responded to the 1253 N. Jackson Ave. fire shortly before 10 p.m. The first fire engine arrived around five minutes after being dispatched, authorities said.

Firefighters found dark gray smoke coming from the eaves of the house and flames coming from the front door. Firefighters put out the fire using a hose stretched through the front door. The fire was brought under control in 13 minutes.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department did not release the name of the man whose body was found in the bedroom. The fire department and fire investigators are investigating the origin and cause of the fire. An autopsy will be performed on the man who was found dead.

The fire department said the house received about $10,000 in damage. Five fire engines, two ladder trucks, one heavy rescue, and the breathing air unit responded with 29 total crew members.

Two smoke alarms were in the house. It is not known if they were working at the time of the fire due to the amount of fire damage to the alarms.