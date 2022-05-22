Man found dead on Ansonia Street in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2700 block of Ansonia St. in Winston-Salem and found a deceased man about 1:37 p.m. Sunday, police said.
Police are investigating the incident.
This story will be updated.
336-727-7366
@fdanielWSJ
Fran Daniel
