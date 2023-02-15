A man was found dead Tuesday on the steps outside Our Lady of Fatima Church in downtown Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police were patrolling downtown at 5:12 p.m. when a resident told them that a person was possibly sleeping on the church steps at 211 W. Third St., police said.

When officers arrived, they found Michael Todd Smith, 60, who had no permanent address, lying near the church's Cherry Street entrance, police said.

The officers checked Smith's welfare and discovered that he was dead of what appears to be natural causes, police said. Emergency medical technicians confirmed Smith had died.

No foul play is suspected, police said.

Officers are investigating the matter.

Smith's next of kin has been notified of his death, police said.