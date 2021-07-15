Man injured as shots fired into vehicle in Winston-Salem

A 39-year-old Winston-Salem man was injured Thursday night when someone fired into a vehicle he was a passenger in, Winston-Salem Police said.
The shooting took place at 6:39 p.m. near the corner of Aureole and Urban streets.
Larry Jontay Warren received two gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.
Police officers were in the area when about six gunshots were heard coming from the 700 block of Aureole Street, police said.
Officers responded and found Warren standing in the roadway, police said. He had sustained gunshots wounds to his right, upper thigh area.
The preliminary investigation showed Warren was a passenger inside a white mini caravan at the intersection of Aureole and Urban streets when multiple rounds were fired into the vehicle, striking the victim.
The only descriptive information immediately available was a silver SUV-type vehicle leaving the area at high speed after the shots were fired.
This investigation is still in the preliminary stages and is ongoing.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.
Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/crimestopperswsfc Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100.