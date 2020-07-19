Winston-Salem police responded to a reported shooting at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Thurmond Street after the victim, Tevin Julian Douthit, 24, of Glenn Forest Drive, arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
Douthhit was at a party and was wounded by two men who had been turned away earlier, police said. He is in serious but stable condition and police said his wounds are considered life-threatening.
The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with further information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
