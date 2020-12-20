Man injured in Winston-Salem shooting

A man was injured in a Saturday night shooting at Rolling Meadows Court, Winston-Salem Police said.

Police responded to the incident at 7:43 p.m. at the 1700 block of Rolling Meadows Court.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kawayn Barr, 25, of Rolling Meadows Court, told police that while walking through the apartment complex he was approached by an unknown person who discharged a firearm at him, striking him in the leg. Barr was unable or unwilling to provide any further details of the incident, police said.

However, the investigative leads in the case don't support Barr’s account of the incident, according to police. The incident does not appear to be a random and the suspect and victim possibly know each other, police said.

Barr was transported to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment. Barr’s injury is serious but not life-threatening.

Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.