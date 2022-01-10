Man killed in early morning shooting, Winston-Salem police say

A man died after being shot early Monday morning near the corner of North Patterson Avenue and 25th Street, authorities say.

Winston-Salem Police Department officers responded to a call about the shooting at 3:38 a.m., spokeswoman Kira Boyd said.

Police did not release the name of the victim. No arrests had been made in connection with the shooting as of late Monday morning.

Boyd said the department would release more information as the investigation continues.

At about 9:30 a.m., police called the Winston-Salem Fire Department to the scene. Firefighters sprayed a sidewalk near the front door of a two-story white house in the 2400 block of North Patterson Street before leaving.

Boyd said police were still investigating to determine where the man was shot.

The 2400 block of North Patterson — between 24th and 25th streets — was closed for hours as officers investigated.

Also early Monday morning, drivers were being asked to avoid the intersection of East Northwest Boulevard and Patterson Avenue while crews work to repair low-hanging power lined and a utility pole downed in a crash.

Large vehicles such as buses and trucks will not be able to pass through the intersection going east or west on East Northwest Boulevard. The north and southbound lanes on North Patterson Avenue will be down to one lane of traffic, according to a statement from police.

