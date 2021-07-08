 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man killed in explosion at house near King is identified.
0 Comments
breaking

Man killed in explosion at house near King is identified.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Officials have identified the man who was killed Tuesday in an explosion in a house near King. 

The man, Brice Gause, 45, died at his home at 333 Northfield Drive, the Stokes County Fire Marshal's office said Thursday.

Gause was a master barber at King Town Barber Shop, according to a post on the shop's Facebook page. He was married and had three children.

"Days at the shop will not be the same without him here, he will be greatly missed by our crew," the shop said in the post.

The explosion and fire happened about 7 p.m. at the house, which is about 3 miles northeast of King, the fire marshal's office said.

Firefighters from Sauratown, King, South Stokes, Double Creek, Rural Hall and Pinnacle fire departments responded to the scene and put out the fire.

Investigators found a substance they suspect is a chemical used to make fireworks, the fire marshal's office said.

Samples of chemicals and other substances taken from the house are being tested, and the agencies who responded to the incident are awaiting the results of the chemical analysis, the fire marshal's office said.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vigil held for Florida building collapse victims

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A gun-for-drugs deal went bad. Now a Winston-Salem man will spend at least 9 years in prison for the crime.
Crime

A gun-for-drugs deal went bad. Now a Winston-Salem man will spend at least 9 years in prison for the crime.

Jordan Tuttle was convicted Tuesday on a charge that he shot an 18-year-old woman after a gun-for-drugs exchange went bad. He took an Alford plea, which means he did not admit guilt but acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him. On Tuesday, Tuttle initially rejected the plea but changed his mind after the judge talked to him about it and he consulted with his attorney. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News