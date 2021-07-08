Man killed in explosion at house near King is identified.

Officials have identified the man who was killed Tuesday in an explosion in a house near King.

The man, Brice Gause, 45, died at his home at 333 Northfield Drive, the Stokes County Fire Marshal's office said Thursday.

Gause was a master barber at King Town Barber Shop, according to a post on the shop's Facebook page. He was married and had three children.

"Days at the shop will not be the same without him here, he will be greatly missed by our crew," the shop said in the post.

The explosion and fire happened about 7 p.m. at the house, which is about 3 miles northeast of King, the fire marshal's office said.

Firefighters from Sauratown, King, South Stokes, Double Creek, Rural Hall and Pinnacle fire departments responded to the scene and put out the fire.

Investigators found a substance they suspect is a chemical used to make fireworks, the fire marshal's office said.

Samples of chemicals and other substances taken from the house are being tested, and the agencies who responded to the incident are awaiting the results of the chemical analysis, the fire marshal's office said.

