Man killed when car flips into Winston-Salem creek

A High Point man was killed when his vehicle flipped, landing upside down in Brushy Fork Creek around 8:10 a.m. on Monday.

Jeremy Michael Webb, 34, of High Point, was driving in the 2000 block of East Fifth Street when he ran off the road, sending his Chevrolet Silverado down an embankment and into the creek, just under a bridge near the Brushy Fork Greenway, according to Winston-Salem Police.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Webb was the only person in the vehicle.

A portion of Fifth Street was closed for four hours while police investigated the scene and crews removed the vehicle from the creek.

This is the ninth vehicle fatality of 2021 compared with three at this time in 2020.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.