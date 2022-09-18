Man killed, woman injured in Davidson County shooting

A man was killed and a woman injured following a shooting Sunday in Davidson County, Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons said.

At 12:36 p.m., investigators responded to the Food Lion off N.C. 150 in Tyro. The man died and the woman was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The actual shooting happened at another location.

WGHP/FOX 8 reported the victims either drove or were taken to the Food Lion after the shooting.

Investigators aren’t disclosing the location of the shooting at this time for investigative purposes, Simmons said. He said sheriff’s officials are conducting a homicide investigation.

The names of the victims aren’t being released at this time but more information will be released later this week, he said.

When asked if there were suspects in the case, Simmons said, “we’re working on it right now.”

The investigation is ongoing.