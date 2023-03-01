It wasn’t easy for Robert Jordan to get to the Forsyth County Hall of Justice Monday.

He suffered a traumatic brain injury after being struck by a hit-and-run driver and now requires a walker to get around. More often than not, Jordan needs the steadying hands of his wife and/or adult children as additional insurance against falling.

But despite the hardship, neither Jordan nor his family were going to miss the occasion, a routine (and noisy) calendar call where dates for future hearings are set.

Because after nearly four years of waiting, the man accused of nearly killing him the morning of March 25, 2019 was due in court.

Finally.

And even though they knew that Gregory Lavern Lucas Jr. wasn’t going to show up — he has a lengthy record of skipping court dates — the Jordan family was going to sit in the front row and make their presence known to authorities who have, so far, shown precious little interest in making Lucas face justice.

“He hasn’t showed up yet,” Kathy Jordan said Monday afternoon not long after a judge issued yet another nearly worthless order for Lucas’ arrest. “But we’ll come every time.

“Because that way, they can’t forget about us and they can’t dismiss the case.”

‘Not fair’

Both evident and wholly understandable, Kathy Jordan’s frustration with the justice system didn’t just happen.

It’s been building since Robert Jordan was left alone and severely injured in the intersection of Reynolda and Yadkinville roads. The owner of a dance studio, he often rode a bicycle to work from his home in northern Davidson County.

The driver of a 2008 Ford Mustang hit him and took off. Clever investigators with the traffic enforcement unit of the Winston-Salem Police Department made the ID after reviewing footage from nearby security cameras and canvassing area body shops.

A warrant charging Lucas Jr., then 27, with felony hit and run was authorized the next day

But before it could be served, Lucas skipped town.

And he’s been running and hiding ever since.

By dumb luck, Lucas was arrested five months later in Raleigh. He spent three days in jail in July 2019 before walking out on a $10,000 bond that was set despite a small mountain of evidence which shows him to be a flight risk.

According to records in Wake County, Lucas failed to show three times after being charged in an unrelated case with DWI, resisting arrest and marijuana charges.

(His blood-alcohol level, for anyone keeping score, clocked in at three times the legal limit.)

So when Lucas failed to show that fall at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice to answer for the hit-and-run charge, no one — neither police who made the case nor prosecutors tasked with shepherding it through the system — could truthfully say they were surprised.

It was all right there in black and white for anyone to see.

Yet next to nothing was done to find him even though Kathy Jordan and other family members were able to locate Lucas in Wake County posting photos on social media with his children and offering his services as a mechanic — with a contact phone number attached.

“It’s not fair to look at those Facebook photos seeing him enjoying his life while Robert can’t do simple things with his first grandchild,” Kathy Jordan said.

Glimmer of hope

Calendar calls, typically held in Superior Court on Monday mornings in the Hall of Justice, are light years away from a staid proceeding where stern bailiffs rush to silence anyone even appearing to breathe heavily.

Back-slapping lawyers line up waiting to hear their clients’ names. Easily more than 100 defendants, many of whom are bored frequent fliers, pack the courtroom, lean against the walls or stand out in the hallway.

Two times assistant district attorney Ben White called roll — Foster, Fuller, Gaither … Kelly, King, Lane, Lowery — and two times the Jordans never heard the name Gregory Lavern Lucas Jr..

Despite copious evidence to the contrary, the Jordan family had come to court clinging to a glimmer of hope that maybe this time the outcome might be different.

Lucas had been arrested Jan. 28 in Wake County — again — and charged with the 2019 hit-and-run.

Inexplicably, a Wake County magistrate with access to Lucas’ record set another bond, this one at $25,000, and allowed him to waltz out of the lockup that very same day.

A court date was set for Monday, and a veteran Forsyth County prosecutor named James Dornfried came to oversee the case.

When Lucas’ name was finally called, no one answered. And no one could have been the least bit surprised.

Dornfried pointed out the Jordans to Judge Greg Horne and said something about how much they’ve suffered.

The family sold the business that Robert Jordan worked a lifetime to build, and despite trying every possible treatment to slow or calm his frequent seizures, his health continues to decline.

“I’m worried that one day he just won’t wake up,” Kathy Jordan said.

In less time than it takes to play Wordle, the judge authorized yet another order for arrest — not worth the paper it’s written on — and raised Lucas’ bond to $100,000.

That is, if anyone bothers to go look for him. Or ask the U.S. Marshals Service to intervene.

“I think about Gregory Lucas every time I give Robert a pill for his seizures. Three times a day,” Kathy Jordan said. “If he’s arrested again, we’ll come back. I won’t let them forget about us.”