Man reported missing has been located

UPDATE: Grover Franklin Shugart Jr. was found alive Thursday morning, and is receiving care, authorities said. The Silver Alert for him has been canceled.

***

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 81-year-old man, authorities said Thursday morning.

Grover Franklin Shugart Jr., 81, was last seen January 4 at 4004 Long Meadow Lane, police said.

Mr. Shugart was last seen wearing an unknown colored t-shirt, grey striped pajama shorts, and no shoes. He is 6'4" and weighs 225 pounds and has grey hair.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Shugart, who suffers from a cognitive disorder, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.