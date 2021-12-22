Man reported missing is located in good health, Winston-Salem police say

UPDATE: Police said Tourin Bernard Chisolm was located around 2 p.m. Wednesday and is in good health.

***

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered Winston-Salem man, authorities said Tuesday.

Local residents are asked to be on the lookout for Tourin Bernard Chisolm, 48, who is believed to have a cognitive impairment.

Chisolm was last seen at 5755 Hickory Knoll Drive in Winston-Salem.

He is a black man who stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, the center said. Chisolm has short black hair and brown eyes.

Chisolm's vehicle is a white 2000 Buick Regal with the N.C. license plate, TJK1139, the center said.

Anyone with information about Chisolm's whereabouts is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

