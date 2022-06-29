Man says he fired gun in Target because he was being assaulted, Winston-Salem police report

UPDATE (June 29, 2022): Police say that, shortly after reports of gunfire inside a Winston-Salem Target, Dontaye Kentrell Wade, 25, arrived at a local hospital with injuries to his head and face.

Police say Wade told investigators he was inside Target when he was approached by three male suspects who began assaulting him, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Wade told police he was struck multiple times by the suspects in the face and head. He then took out his gun in an attempt to stop the suspects from assaulting him, he told police.

Wade stated the suspects continued to assault him and took his gun from him before they fled the store. The victim told police he left Target and drove home before going to a local hospital to be examined, according to the news release from Winston-Salem police.

The suspects were last seen running out the front door of Target and getting into a small white mid-size or hatchback style vehicle with a possible OHIO license plate. The victim’s injuries were considered minor and he was released from the hospital, police said in the news release.

Winston-Salem Police and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday evening to a “disturbance with weapons” inside the Target store on Hanes Mall Boulevard.

No victims were found inside the building, police said in a Facebook post.

Officers did locate a victim later, but that person wasn’t shot, police said on their Facebook page.

Police didn’t provide further details about the victim.

A female customer who declined to give her name said she heard a single shot coming from the rear of the store around 8:30 p.m.

“People started running” out of the store, she said.

Seven or eight police cars could be seen in front of the store, and the area was closed off by police tape around 10 p.m.

Tuesday night’s incident inside the Target happened seven weeks after a shooting inside Hanes Mall caused panic among customers and employees on May 10.

Investigators determined that the shooting was a targeted incident involving Reginald Dewayne Gray, 26, of Winston-Salem and a 16-year-old male juvenile.

Gray was shot in his upper arm in the gunfire and was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Gray was arrested May 12 after his release from the hospital and charged with possessing a firearm as a felon and other offenses, police said.

Officers arrested the juvenile May 24 and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, police said.

