Man shot by a resident after firing into Winston-Salem home
Man shot by a resident after firing into Winston-Salem home

A 38-year-old man was shot by a resident after firing into a home at Green Cross Drive, Winston-Salem Police said.

Police responded to the shooting at 10:08 p.m. Saturday at the 3100 block of Green Cross Drive.

Investigators said officers discovered that the residence had been shot into by the suspect, who police did not identify.

Elsa Medel, 46, and Edwin Gutierrez, 20, were inside the residence when the suspect fired, police said. Gutierrez left the home and fired once at the man, striking his head, police said.

No one inside the residence was injured.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The man’s injury is consider serious, but not life-threatening.

Saturday’s incident stemmed from an earlier confrontation in the 3000 block of Waughtown Street, police said.

Police said the man's name is being withheld due to an ongoing investigation.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

