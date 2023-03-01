A man was shot once in the upper right back outside a convenience store on North Liberty Street Wednesday afternoon, Winston-Salem police said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 3 p.m. at the Kristy Food Mart at 2609 N. Liberty St., opposite from the 27th Street intersection.

Lt. J.J. Thompson said the victim was injured too badly to give much information to police, but that he was possibly in his car at the gas station when he was fired on.

The gunfire shattered the back window of the victim’s car and there were bullet holes in the vehicle as well.

The name of the victim was not immediately available. He was rushed away for treatment by emergency medical responders.

Soon afterwards, police converged on the Piedmont Park public housing complex several blocks away and were seen surrounding one of the buildings.

A young man was led away by an officer and placed in a patrol vehicle, but Thompson would say no more than that the person was one of three “persons of interest" being questioned in the case.

Thompson said the people being questioned had not been arrested or charged and that it was too soon to say whether they were involved in the crime.

Thompson said police went to Piedmont Park after two people were spotted running into the complex just moments after the shooting.

Investigators were still stationed outside the building in the complex about 4 p.m. and were planning to conduct a search for evidence.

Liberty Street was briefly closed during the initial investigation but quickly reopened.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.