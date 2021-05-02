Man shot in the chest on Sunday night in Winston-Salem

A man was shot in the chest Sunday night, Winston-Salem Police said.

Police responded to a local hospital just after 8 p.m. to an individual arriving at the facility who had been shot. Officers located the victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to his upper chest.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tyrell Sherod Allen, 20, of Winston-Salem told officers he was inside a vehicle at Whitford Place Court when he heard a gunshot and realized he had been shot. The victim immediately left the area and could not provide any further information.

No witnesses to the incident could be located. Allen is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.​