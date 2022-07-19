Man shot multiple times on Old Rural Hall Road, Winston-Salem police say

A Winston-Salem man was shot multiple times Tuesday in the 5900 block of Old Rural Hall Road, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 1:17 p.m. to a report of a shooting at home on Old Rural Hall Road, near its intersection with Old Hollow Road, police Lt. Joseph Doss said.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds, Doss said. The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The victim's injuries are not likely life-threatening, Doss said. Doss didn't identify the victim.

The victim likely knows the suspects in the shooting, he said.

No arrests had been made as of mid-afternoon Tuesday, police said.