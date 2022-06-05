Man shot outside Winston-Salem house in "targeted" act of gun violence, according to police

A 22-year-old man was shot in the chest Sunday afternoon while standing outside a house off South Main Street.

At 3:48 p.m. police responded to the 2700 block of Patria Street to a report of a man being shot, said Lt. Daniel Battjes of the Winston-Salem Police Department.

"A 22-year-old male was shot one time in the chest,” he said.

The victim, Devin Rhyahd Sebastian of Sumter, S.C., was taken to a local hospital. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

A black Nissan sedan pulled up in front of the house, Battjes said, and “there was an exchange of gunfire” from the vehicle and people in front of the house.

Sebastian went back into the house, police said, and the Nissan sped away. Two handguns were recovered at the scene.

Neighbors gathered at either end of Patria Street within minutes of patrol officers cordoning off the road.

Patrol officers canvassed the area and asked several people if they’d seen the black Nissan — a Maxima or Altima — with dark-tinted windows or if they knew someone in the area who drove one.

“I heard at least three shots while I was watching TV,” said Troy Davis, a Patria Street resident who came outside once he realized the shooting had ended. “An ambulance got (the victim) out of here in a hurry.”

A news release issued by police late Sunday afternoon indicated that investigators believe the shooting was “a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.”

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

