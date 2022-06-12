 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man shot, wounded in Winston-Salem late Saturday

Authorities say they’re looking for a suspect in a late-night shooting in north Winston-Salem Saturday that ended with a victim being hospitalized.

The Winston-Salem Police Department responded at about 11:35 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the 1700 block of North Liberty Street, just north of East 17th Street, according to a press release. When officers arrived, they found Jovar Lmor Ross, 44, with a single gunshot wound.

Ross was transported to a local hospital.

Investigators determined Ross had been shot by an unknown suspect behind a building at 1713 N. Liberty St. The structure is a converted house that now is home to Neighborhood’s Hands, a community outreach organization.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or 336-728-3904 for Spanish speakers. Information also can be shared on the Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Facebook page.

