Man sought by police after stabbing death of 68-year-old and abduction of child in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police are investigating the stabbing death of a 68-year-old woman. A subject of interest in the case is the victim’s son, police said. The son is also the subject of interest in the current Amber alert out of Winston-Salem.

At 5:24 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to 3516 Rosemont Ave. to a reported assault. Officers found Rosalyn Howard, 68, inside the residence suffering from an apparent stab wound. She was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene.

A subject of interest in the incident has been identified as Howard’s son, Jacob Christian Jones, 33, police said. Jones reportedly left the residence in a black Cadillac Escalade, North Carolina registration RAX-1187, along with his four biological children. Jones does not have custody of the children, police said. An Amber Alert has been issued for one of the children, 9-year-old Azaria Nevaeh Walters.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Azaria Walters is approximately 3 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 40 pounds. She has sandy brown hair and green eyes. She was reportedly wearing a black rain coat, Navy blue and white polo shirt, black and gray sweatpants and red, white and green Nike tennis shoes. The earlier Amber alert stated Azaria's age as 10.

Jones is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 154 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.