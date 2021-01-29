Man struck and killed on Peters Creek Parkway. His death is the fifth motor vehicle fatality of the year

A man was killed Friday morning when he walked onto Peters Creek Parkway and was hit by a car, Winston-Salem police said.

Jason Hawkins of Bethabara Road was driving north on the 2100 block of Peters Creek Parkway around 6:50 a.m. when for unknown reasons Kelly Bowman Jr., 44, stepped into the road. He had been standing in the median before stepping into the road.

Bowman was pronounced on the scene. He had no permanent address, police said.

He is the fifth motor vehicle fatality of 2021 compared to none at this time last year.

