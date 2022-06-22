 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man suffers smoke inhalation after fire on Beth Avenue in Winston-Salem.

A resident suffered smoke inhalation Wednesday morning during a house fire in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

The resident, who was male, was treated at the scene by Forsyth County emergency medical technicians, said Battalion Chief Jeffrey Shaw of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The fire started about 11:20 a.m. at 531 Beth Ave. in the city's southwestern section, Shaw said. It took 31 firefighters about 15 minutes to put out the fire.

The fire was contained to a bedroom, Shaw said.

The fire displaced three adults who live in the house, Shaw said. The fire department has called the American Red Cross to determine if the displaced residents need assistance.

Investigators are working to determine how the fire started, Shaw said. A damage estimate wasn't immediately available Wednesday.

