Man who walked away from Wake Forest Baptist found safe

UPDATE: Mr. Marley has been found safe and the Silver Alert has been cancelled.

Police are searching for a man with cognitive disorders who walked away from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center about 5 a.m. Friday.

The man was identified as Michael D. Marley, who is a 36-year-old white man standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He has long brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, brown pants, and red and white Reebok shoes.

A Silver Alert was issued for him by the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Anyone with information about Marley's whereabouts should call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.