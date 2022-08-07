Manchin deal boosts prospects for pipeline through Triad

Democratic congressional leaders’ apparent pledge to push for completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline gives new life to a proposed 75-mile extension that would move 375 million cubic feet of natural gas through the Triad daily.

That’s enough to serve more than 2.2 million average U.S. homes for a day — and to fan smoldering opposition from environmental organizations.

The proposed $500 million MVP Southgate extension would pick up where the Mountain Valley Pipeline stops in southern Virginia, run through the heart of Rockingham County and end in Alamance County.

But that can only happen if work resumes on the main 303-mile MVP Pipeline project, which paused this past winter when courts nullified a handful of environmental permits.

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality said as much when it rejected water-quality permits for the Southgate project in August 2020.

“In essence, it would be a pipeline from nowhere to nowhere incapable of carrying any natural gas, and certainly not able to fulfill its basic project purpose, while having no practical alternative,” NCDEQ said in explaining its permit denial. “Prior to incurring any impacts to North Carolina natural resources ... a level of certainty regarding the completion of the MVP Mainline pipeline is required.”

That’s why the recent Washington machinations of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Democratic congressional leaders and President Joe Biden could directly impact the Triad.

‘Major overhaul’

Finishing work on the main Mountain Valley Pipeline is the final item in an agreement that cleared the way for Manchin’s support of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The nearly $740 billion package includes $369 billion in climate-related initiatives, which Democrat Manchin has been slow to support as he looks to protect his state’s fossil fuel industry.

Completion of the MVP — which would carry natural gas from West Virginia’s Marcellus shale fields to Pittsylvania County, Virginia, just across the border from Rockingham County — was one of a page-full of conditions Manchin offered in return for his support of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The spending plan passed the evenly divided Senate 51-50 Sunday, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote.

Manchin’s demands for supporting the package include streamlining and speeding regulatory reviews of energy-related projects, and limiting courts’ ability to block permits. Those proposed changes, aimed at removing hurdles for projects like the MVP pipelines, have angered environmental advocates who otherwise praise the climate items laid out in the agreement.

“If even half of the measures outlined in Manchin’s proposal are passed, it would constitute a major overhaul of fossil fuel infrastructure permitting,” said Ridge Graham, North Carolina Field Coordinator for Appalachian Voices. “By itself, any legislation that requires the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline is unacceptable. When combined with multiple, sweeping changes that fast-track any number of unnecessary projects, gut critical environmental protections and hamstring the authority of multiple federal agencies, such a permitting reform bill would be a disaster for clean air, clean water and frontline communities.”

As has been the case with the Mountain Valley Pipeline, the proposed Southgate project — which would supply natural gas to PSNC Energy customers and other end-users — has exposed a rift between backers who tout the potential economic benefits and opponents concerned about possible environmental threats.

“There is a clear public need for additional supplies of affordable, reliable natural gas in North Carolina, which has been recognized by the (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission), the North Carolina Utilities Commission, and North Carolina legislators, utilities and business groups,” Shawn Day, a spokesman for MVP Southgate, wrote in an email to the Journal. “The MVP Southgate is designed to help satisfy residential and business demand for natural gas, and we remain committed to advancing this critical infrastructure project. “

Both projects also have divided political leaders largely along party lines, with Republicans overwhelmingly in support of the pipelines and Democrats, including Gov. Roy Cooper, generally opposed.

“Completing the Mountain Valley Pipeline will help bring a second interstate natural gas pipeline to North Carolina,” N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger of Rockingham County said in an email to the Journal. “Hopefully Gov. Cooper will reconsider his previous opposition to increased energy security and support this opportunity to lower energy costs and provide manufacturers and residents in North Carolina with reliable access to natural gas.”

Republicans in the N.C. General Assembly have argued that relying solely on the existing Transco Pipeline — which also slices through the heart of the Triad — as a primary natural gas supply puts the state’s energy production at risk.

Democrats and critics of the projects, meanwhile, insist that new fossil fuel transmission lines will simply become costly “stranded assets” — paid for by utility customers — as North Carolina moves to meet reductions in greenhouse gas emissions laid out in legislation approved and signed by Cooper in October 2021.

Agreeing to dilute the permitting process for such projects in exchange for Manchin’s support of climate-related measures is counterproductive, environmental activists added.

“Ensuring our communities and our clean air and water are protected is not a trade chip,” said Mahyar Sorour, deputy legislative director at the Sierra Club. “Requiring a robust review of how a project will impact a community or the environment is not an impediment, but rather a lifeline to ensure people are put above polluter profits. “

The route

As proposed, the MVP Southgate would enter North Carolina in a southwest direction just west of Eden before taking a nearly 90-degree turn and passing near Wentworth and Eden as it heads southeast.

After crossing into Alamance County, the pipeline would curl around the north and east sides of Burlington, ending in Graham.