Manning: No 'shortcutting environmental safeguards' to please Manchin

Count the Triad’s Kathy Manning among congressional Democrats who insist they have no obligation to follow through on a deal struck by party leaders to win a holdout senator’s support of the landmark Inflation Reduction Act.

The vote of West Virginia’s Joe Manchin was the difference-maker in getting the $737 billion package through the evenly divided Senate. With no Republican support for the legislation, Vice President Kamala Harris was left to break the tie Aug. 7.

President Biden signed the IRA, which includes that nation’s largest-ever investment in clean energy, on Aug. 16.

Manning has a unique perspective on the surprise agreement hammered out by Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. That’s because one of the key conditions for Machin’s support could have a significant impact on her district.

Among Manchin’s requirements was a commitment to pass legislation that would restart the now-stalled Mountain Valley Pipeline project. The 303-mile line is important to Manchin because it would carry natural gas from West Virginia’s Marcellus shale fields to Pittsylvania County in southern Virginia.

But prospects for a completed Mountain Valley Pipeline also breathe life into a proposed 75-mile extension that would move 375 million cubic feet of natural gas through the Triad daily – enough to serve more than 2.2 million average U.S. homes for a day.

The proposed $500 million MVP Southgate extension would pick up where the Mountain Valley Pipeline stops in Virginia, run through the heart of Rockingham County in the newly redrawn Sixth Congressional District, where Manning is seeking a second term in November, and end in Alamance County.

“The plain text of the (Inflation Reduction Act) does not include shortcutting environmental safeguards at the risk of the environment,” Manning said when asked whether she would support Manchin’s conditional demands for legislative action to complete the MVP and streamline the permit process for energy projects. “I believe all North Carolinians deserve clean air and water, and I will not put those at risk.”

The Triad-based Dan Riverkeeper organization is one of more than 650 environmental groups that signed on to a letter Wednesday urging Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to rebuff any initiatives from Manchin that would promote the continued use of fossil fuels.

The Southgate extension would pass under the Dan River just southeast of Eden.

“Truncating environmental reviews does not benefit renewable energy,” the groups said in their letter. “All this legislation will do is weaken environmental protections that are needed to protect communities, wildlife, and our public lands and waters from the devastation of toxic fossil fuel projects.”

For his part, Manchin warned other Democrats not to block legislation tied to his backing of the Inflation Reduction Act.

“I’ve got the hard left right now saying, ‘Hell no, we’re not going to do anything now that makes it look like we’re helping Manchin,’” he said during a recent event in West Virginia. “I said, ‘You’re not helping me, you’re helping yourself if you want to get anything built in America.’”

‘Nowhere to nowhere’

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality cited uncertainty over the Mountain Valley Pipeline when it rejected water-quality permits for the Southgate project in August 2020.

“In essence, it would be a pipeline from nowhere to nowhere incapable of carrying any natural gas, and certainly not able to fulfill its basic project purpose, while having no practical alternative,” NCDEQ said in explaining its permit denial.

But a revival of the Mountain Valley Pipeline would undercut that reasoning.

The MVP has been hit with hundreds of environmental violations in Virginia and West Virginia, and opponents have pointed to the potential for hazardous leaks if the pipeline does become operational.

Critics of the Southgate extension say North Carolina can expect the same kinds of issues, while proponents suggest the focus should be on its potential economic impact.

Republicans in the N.C. General Assembly also have argued that relying solely on the existing Transco Pipeline — which also slices through the heart of the Triad — as a primary natural gas supply puts the state’s energy production at risk.

Democrats and opponents of both pipelines, meanwhile, insist that new fossil fuel transmission lines will simply become costly “stranded assets” — paid for by utility customers — as North Carolina moves to meet reductions in greenhouse gas emissions laid out in legislation approved and signed by Cooper in October 2021.

Manning said she agrees that Congress has a role to play in addressing high energy costs and ensuring adequate supplies of fuel and electricity, but not at the expense of the environment.

“I believe we should be able to address those issues without enabling the contamination of our air and water,” she explained. “I will closely review any legislation that impacts the quality of life for Triad families.”