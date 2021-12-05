Man's body found on Polo Road on WFU property

Winston-Salem police said no foul play is suspected in the death of a man whose body was found Sunday on Polo Road on the property of Wake Forest University.
The man was identified as Fajardo Marco Antonio Ramirez, who was 74.
Ramirez's body was found under a tree about 25 yards south of Polo Road.
Police said Ramirez has no connection to Wake Forest University.
Wes Young
