The body of a missing man was recovered Tuesday from Belews Lake, authorities said.
The body of Silas Ross Sr., 32, of Kernersville was pulled from the lake, according to WGHP/FOX8, the news gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.
Stokes County Communications were called at 5:22 p.m. Saturday about someone missing in the lake, the television station reported.
The person went into the water off a boat and didn't resurface, the television station reported. Crews searched the lake for the missing person.
Ross' body was taken to a medical's examiner office, the television station reported.
