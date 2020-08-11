The body of a missing man was recovered Tuesday from Belews Lake, authorities said.

The body of Silas Ross Sr., 32, of Kernersville was pulled from the lake, according to WGHP/FOX8, the news gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

Stokes County Communications were called at 5:22 p.m. Saturday about someone missing in the lake, the television station reported.

The person went into the water off a boat and didn't resurface, the television station reported. Crews searched the lake for the missing person.

Ross' body was taken to a medical's examiner office, the television station reported.

