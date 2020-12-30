Many churches in Winston-Salem will hold virtual Watch Night services on New Year's Eve amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The tradition began in the nation as New Year's Day approached 157 years ago.
All eyes were on President Abraham Lincoln in expectation of what he warned 100 days earlier would be coming — his final proclamation declaring all slaves in states rebelling against the Union to be 'forever free.'
On Dec. 31, 1862, many black churches held Watch Night services, awaiting word that Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation would take effect amid a bloody Civil War. Later, congregations listened as the president's historic words were read aloud.
The proclamation would not end slavery outright and at the time couldn't be enforced by Lincoln in areas under Confederate control. But the president made clear from that day forward that his forces would be fighting to bring the Union back together without the institution of slavery.
Lincoln issued his preliminary Emancipation Proclamation in September 1862, after the Battle of Antietam, announcing that if rebel states did not cease fighting and rejoin the Union by Jan. 1, 1863, all slaves in rebellious states or parts of states would be declared free from that date forward.
In addition, many Christian denominations such as Moravians, Baptists, Methodists, Anglicans and Pentecostal hold watch night services late on New Year's Eve. These services provide Christians an opportunity to review the year that has passed and make confessions and then prepare for the year ahead by praying and making resolutions, according to the 1870 publication, The Religious Life of London.
In Winston-Salem, the Salem Congregation New Year's Eve Watchnight Service will be livestreamed Thursday from St. Philips Moravian Church in the Salem Historic District. The church has one of the oldest Black congregations in the United States.
Pandemic precautions make it necessary to share this year’s service without an in-person congregation, said the Rev. John D. Rights, the pastor of Konnoak Hills Moravian Church.
The public is invited to participate remotely by way of the Home Moravian Church website at www.khmoravian.org or its Facebook or YouTube pages. Worship begins remotely at 11:40 p.m. Thursday with a band prelude beginning at 11:30 p.m. The Rev. Ginny Tobiassen, the vice chairwoman of the Salem Congregation board of elders, will preach.
First Waughtown Baptist Church at 838 Moravia St. will livestream its Watch Night service on Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/FirstWaughtown/ and the First Waughtown website, https://www.firstwaughtown.org at 11 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Rev. Dennis W. Bishop will deliver the message with the theme, "How to Survive a Storm/Coming In on Broken Pieces" with Acts 27:29-32 as the scriptural reference. Everyone is encouraged to prepare their sacramental elements to take Holy Communion following the message, the church said in an email.
The service will also include selections from the Music Ministry, youth presentations, and good news testimonials from 2020.
Union Baptist Church at 1200 N. Trade St. will hold its virtual Watch Night services at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. to midnight Thursday, according the church's website. The services will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page and on its website at www.unionbaptistwsnc.org.
The services will consist of music, inspirational messages, comedy, praise and worship, the church said.
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church at 4129 Northampton Drive will hold a Watch Day Drive-in service at noon Thursday, according to the church's website. The church also will conduct a virtual service at 9 p.m. Thursday, which will be livestreamed on its Facebook page and on its website, www.galileemissionarybaptist.org.
First Baptist Church at 700 N. Highland Ave. will hold its New Year's Watch Night service at 6 p.m. Thursday, the church said in an email. The service will be livestreamed on its website at www.fbcwinston.org and on its You Tube and Facebook pages.
The Faith and Family Baptist Church at 105 Nathan Ave. will livestream its Watch Night service from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday on its Facebook page, said the Rev. Robert Hutchens, the church's pastor. Area preachers will deliver sermons during the service.
