The majority of the $322.7 million in federal Lost Wages Assistance funding sent to North Carolina was paid during Thursday's first day of distribution, the N.C. Division of Employment Security said Friday.
The latest DES unemployment insurance benefits update had $172.5 million paid as of 10 a.m. Friday. Recipients of the Lost Wages aid are eligible for up to three $300 payments for the weeks that ended Aug. 1, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15.
DES spokesperson Kerry McComber said recipients are getting the entire amount they qualify for in one payment. McComber also said more people can expect to receive the money over the next several days.
The program is a short-term replacement for the $600 weekly unemployment supplement that was available from mid-April until July 26, when it was allowed to expire by Congress. It was created by an executive order from President Donald Trump.
To qualify for the Lost Wages payment, applicants must be eligible for at least $100 per week in unemployment benefits from either state or federal unemployment programs and be unemployed or partially unemployed because of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program uses $44 billion in Federal Emergency Management Agency money. North Carolina received approval on Aug. 22 for $322.7 million.
The payment breakdown is $116.67 million for the week that ended Aug. 1, $108.51 million for the week that ended Aug. 8 and $95.3 million for the week that ended Aug. 15. Another $2.25 million was provided for administrative expenses.
According to FEMA guidance, "the agency will assess further distribution of funds following the three-week dispersal," state Commerce officials said.
The supplement will end whenever the $44 billion runs out, which is why states approved for the funding are seeking to pay out the money as soon as they can.
